Anfoega Hospital to offer free Hernia screening, surgeries

The Anfoega Catholic Hospital is to organise free screening and surgeries for Hernia cases as part of the Hospital’s social responsibility.

Mr Emmanuel Kyeremeh, Hospital Administrator, in a release, noted that clients must be valid bearers of the National Health Insurance Card to enable them to undergo the surgery.

The screening and surgeries would be held between Tuesday, February 1 and Friday, February 4, 2022.

Mr Kyeremeh urged the public to notify and direct all who might need special assistance and care to the Hospital.

