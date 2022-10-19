ANFOSA members urged to be vigilant and mindful of fraudsters

The Executives of the Anfoega Secondary School Old Students’ Association (ANFOSA) has called on all members to be vigilant and mindful of fraudsters, coming in the name of the Association.

The Association said it had come to their notice that there was a syndicate of fraudsters of which some members of the ANFOSA 2020 badge were part.

A statement issued in Accra by Mrs Deborah Dometi, the Secretary of the Assoc

iation said the modus operandi of the Fraudsters was in the form of luring ANFOSA’s to a fake school and in turn kidnapping them.

“A past student had fallen victim and the same was tried on one of our current teachers (Mr. Bright Dasilenu),” it added.

The statement said in the same regard, an audio was in circulation from the said syndicate to lure other members to the fake school, which purports to have been endorsed by Mr Dasilenu.

The Association urged all to be alert that Mr Dasilenu had not endorsed any school for any ANFOSA members and that all members should disregard that audio or information from any quarters.

It said a complaint had been lodged at the Police Station for investigations to commence into the issue and urged members to contact executives in case they needed any information about the Association.

It also called on members to be extra vigilant and stay safe in dealing with people, claiming to be executives of the Association.