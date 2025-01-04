Angela Dwamena-Aboagye Critiques Ghana’s State of the Nation Address, Calls for Broader Vision

Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, Executive Director of The Ark Foundation and Chairperson of the Civic Forum Initiative, has raised significant concerns about the traditional approach to Ghana’s State of the Nation Address (SONA).

In a thought-provoking commentary on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Dwamena-Aboagye argued that while presidents often tout their accomplishments, the addresses lack a critical focus on how these achievements contribute to the long-term future of the nation.

“For years, we’ve seen presidents presenting their achievements as a way to tout their legacies, boasting about completed projects and initiatives,” she said. “While this is important, I believe the bigger picture has been missing.”

Dwamena-Aboagye suggested that SONA should go beyond highlighting specific projects and initiatives, urging leaders to contextualize their accomplishments within the broader national vision. She questioned how the government’s achievements in health, education, infrastructure, and other sectors contribute to the long-term development of Ghana.

Drawing from her background in advocacy and civil society, she pointed out that the address should not only highlight current projects like Agenda 111 in the health sector but also explain their alignment with the country’s broader health goals. She emphasized that the public needs to understand how these projects fit into the long-term vision for the nation.

Similarly, she criticized the presentation of educational achievements, stressing that it shouldn’t just focus on the number of schools built or programs initiated. Instead, the address should offer a clear vision for the future of education and its impact on generations to come.