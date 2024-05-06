Angela List Frustrates IMC Set Up By Court To Run Adamus Resources Limited

.. With Alleged Support Of John Peter Amewu

The interim Management Committee (IMC) which was formed by the Accra High Court of Justice (Commercial Division 7), on March 1, 2024, to direct the Management of Adamus Resources Limited has for the third time been prevented from executing its mandate as per the court ruling.

This was after the High Court (Commercial Division 7) on July 27, 2023, earlier constituted the Interim Management Committee to take over the operations of the company but Angela List fragrantly disregarded that order.

On Friday, April 26, 2024, the Committee as per the court order visited the company’s Head Office at Airport Residential to enable it discharge its mandate.

However, the Interim Management Committee which was led by some officers from the Ghana Police Service initially gained access to the premises but had to withdraw after the accompanying police officers received instructions to pull back.

It was further alleged that the Current Minister for Railway Development (Former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources), John Peter Amewu who is reported to have been in an intimate relationship with Angela List (whilst she was still married) called a senior police official (identity withheld) to have his men withdrawn from assisting the Interim Management Committee.

This followed a similar event which saw the Interim Management Committee prevented by the company’s Security personnel with the aid of some police officers at the entrance of their operational headquarters in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

The Interim Management Committee had earlier been prevented from entering the Accra Head Office on March 25, in an attempt to carry out their mandate.,

Adamus Mining, a company 90% owned by Adamus Australia, was purportedly purchased by Nguvu Mining Limited, a company registered in Mauritius, which sparked a chain of legal battles after the defendants (Adamus Mining) argued that Moses Kobina Bosompem had never lawfully been a director or officer of Adamus Australia at the time he purported to have signed that November 7, 2022, share transfer agreement, done two weeks before the Supreme Court of Western Australia delivered its judgment against Angela List, a 90% shareholder in Nguvu Mining Limited).

Due to these legal battles, the Court ordered a five-member Interim Management Committee (IMC) to direct the Management staff of the company.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources complied with the orders of the Court and subsequently appointed Juliet Osei-Wusu (Mrs) as its representative to the IMC on October 5, 2023. Mr. Morrison and Adamus Australia followed suit through a resolution dated July 27, 2023, and duly appointed David Abini and Isaac Ackun as its representatives to the IMC.

Nguvu Mining, however, has not made their two appointments to the IMC and resorted to challenge meetings called either by the government representative or the Defendant’s representatives.

Following another ruling of the High Court, Commercial Division 7, on February 19, 2024, Nguvu Mining Limited forfeited its rights to appoint a member to the IMC when it failed to duly appoint a representative on February 29, 2024, and to have its appointee’s name filed with the Registrar on March 4, 2024, as ordered by the Court.