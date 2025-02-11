Angela List In Alleged Illegal Land Takeover; Engages Armed Land Guards To Attacks BCM Staff

Angela List, a self-proclaimed director of BCM Ghana Limited, has once again found herself at the center of controversy following accusations of orchestrating violent land takeovers.

On Saturday, February 8, 2025, armed land guards allegedly acting on her behalf attacked multiple BCM sites across Accra, including Spintex, Tema Motorway Industrial Area, and Borteyman.

Reports indicate that the assailants physically assaulted BCM security personnel, destroyed security cameras, and forcefully occupied the properties.

A similar attempt was made on BCM’s headquarters in Cantonments, but company security successfully repelled the attack. Company insiders claim that List has a history of using illegal force to seize BCM assets, despite ongoing legal disputes between her and the company.

One of the key legal battles between BCM and List revolves around a property at Airport, which she allegedly transferred to a shell company without authorization.

The company has since reported her activities to the Ghana Police’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID), urging authorities to investigate her alleged fraudulent actions.

BCM Ghana Limited has reassured its stakeholders that it will fight to recover its assets through lawful means and has warned the public against engaging in any transactions with List regarding company-owned properties.

The company maintains that anyone dealing with her does so at their own risk.