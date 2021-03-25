The Ghanaian DJ known in private life as Gideon Alorgbey is one of the successful Disc Jockeys in the country with numerous awards under his belt.

DJ Sly was awarded Favorite Event DJ of the year 2018, student favorite DJ of the year 2019 (CBaze Awards ), Best Event DJ (Ghana DJ Awards 2019) Youth DJ of the year(Youth Excellence Awards 2019 and 2020), Best DJ of the year (Greater Accra Music Awards 2020) among others.

DJ Sly over the past years has extended his tentacles across Africa with UDS Music, a record label he owns which has seen him venturing into music and featuring acts like Teni, Skales, Ice Prince, East Africa’s top singer Eddy Kenzo, Cameroon’s Daphne and many more.

In a latest move, DJ Sly has connected with the legendary Angelique Kidjo after the Beninese-American singer-songwriter who has won 4 Grammys followed him on Instagram.

This makes DJ Sly the only Ghanaian music-maker the influential global icon is following on the social media app among the 216 people she is following with her verified account with over 337K people following her.

The link-up on social media has sent a signal that the pair could be working on a project that will have the potential to send DJ Sly to Grammys.

The Disc Jockey whose fame tripled in December 2018 after he historically pulled over 30,000 fans to his first signature DJ concert dubbed the Unstoppable Concert at the West Hills Mall, has not passed any comment yet about his link-up with Angelique.

Currently, DJ Sly has only been engaged with his latest ‘Strategy’ song which features Fameye. ‘Strategy’ is a single off the Persistent album with its official video directed by Director Tee that has just been released.

