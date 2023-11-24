Angelique Kidjo to stream 40th anniversary concert

Leading streaming platform On Air today announce the release of a live concert stream of Angélique Kidjo’s headline show at Royal Albert Hall, London.

Recorded in stunning 4K UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies, the sold-out show will be available to stream worldwide from 12 December.

Featuring footage from the show, watch the official trailer for the live concert stream here: https://youtu.be/rbE7Xgiifno?si=4hCUgYrtd8QvD8TB

Recorded at Royal Albert Hall as part of the EFG London Jazz Festival, the concert celebrates the career-spanning catalogue of one of Africa’s best-known artists. For the performance the Beninese singer-songwriter is accompanied by her band and the Chineke! Orchestra along with special guests Laura Mvula, Youssou N’Dour, Ibrahim Maalouf and Stonebwoy.

Five-time Grammy Award winner Kidjo was the recipient of the prestigious 2023 Polar Music Prize, was described by TIME Magazine as ‘Africa’s premier diva’ and has become renowned for merging the West African traditions of her childhood with American R&B, funk, and jazz, alongside influences from Europe and Latin America.

Talking about the performance, Angélique Kidjo said, “Celebrating my 40-year career at the Royal Albert Hall is a dream come true. It is one of my favourite venues in the world. I intend to bring the spirit, beauty, and warmth of the African continent to its walls in November!”

With tickets starting from just £8.99, once purchased, fans can enjoy the show on repeat via the On Air website, mobile and TV apps for up to two years.