Angelique Kidjo Wins Best Global Music Album At Grammys

Ghanaian music icon Rocky Dawuni missed out on the Best Global Music Album after Angelique Kidjo bagged the award for that category.

It was the fifth Grammy Award for the African music icon as she won the Best Global Music Album award with her 2021 album ‘Mother Nature’.

Angelique Kidjo beat off competition from Wizkid, Femi Kuti, Rocky Dawuni and Daniel Ho & Friends to win the award.

Dawuni received his second Grammy nomination with his album Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1, having bagged his first nomination in 2015 as he became the first

Ghanaian to receive a nomination.

Full list of winners:

Album of the Year: We Are — Jon Batiste

Record of the Year: “Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat feat. SZA

Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Best Country Album: Starting Over — Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year: “Leave the Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II, and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Love for Sale

Best Pop Solo Performance: Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”

Best Comedy Album: Louis C.K., Sincerely Louis CK

Best Children’s Music Album: Falu, A Colorful World

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, 8-Bit Big Band’s “Meta Knight’s Revenge”

Best Instrumental Composition: Lyle Mays, “Eberhard”

Best Musical Theatre Album: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Carlos Rafael Rivera, The Queen’s Gambit and Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Soul (tie)

Best Song Written for Visual Media: Bo Burnham, “All Eyes on Me”

Best Immersive Audio Album: Soundtrack Of The American Soldier

Best Global Music Performance: Arooj Aftab, “Mohabbat”

Best Global Music Album: Angelique Kidjo, Mother Nature