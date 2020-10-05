Angels Alert Care Foundation, an international charitable organization, has embarked upon a philanthropic mission to cater for the welfare of the less-privileged and disadvantaged in society.

The livelihood empowerment programme, is aimed at poverty alleviation in the Ghanaian society and abroad to ensure a decent living for all.

The Country Director of the Foundation, Mr. Ebenezer Nartey disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency ( GNA) at Anaji, a suburb of Takoradi.

According to him, the NGO had since its establishment in March 2020, assisted 20 individuals from five communities in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis with cash and food.

The communities are Essikado, Sekondi, Ngyeresia Butumajebu(BU) and Kweikuma.

Mr. Nartey told the GNA that the gesture was in fulfillment of scripture to give to the poor, widows, orphans, the disabled, and other disadvantaged people in society.

The Country Director revealed that the NGO had representatives in the various communities who undertake pilot exercises to locate the less-privileged, disabled, orphans, the poor and the needy for assistance.

Mr Nartey said since its inauguration in July 2020, the Foundation had given to charity twice but hinted that “from next year, the gesture will be extended quarterly or when the need arises”.

Touching on the prospects of the Foundation, the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Mrs Betty N. Amekudzi also told the GNA that the building of an Orphanage complex, a School, and a Home at Anaji, were on the drawing board of the Foundation.

She said it was the major pre-occupation of the Foundation, to reach out to the numerous under privileged in society to lead dignified lives.

President of the Foundation, Mr Kenneth Amekudzi also told the GNA that the Foundation had embarked upon a kingdom business to salvage those in extreme poverty and hardships without assistance from family members and friends.

He appealed to corporate organizations, civil society organizations, politicians, and philanthropists to donate generously in cash and kind to the Foundation to enable it to reach out to the less-privileged in society.