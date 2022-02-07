Anger, intolerance, destruction to great opportunities – Pastor

Reverend Isaac Kwofie, Cape Coast Resident Pastor of Action Chapel International, has cautioned all particularly, Christians to be guarded in controlling temper in all their endeavours.

He said anger, intolerance and impatience were major destruction tools that hinder greater opportunities destined to come their way.

“Put off the cloth of anger because your testimonies and opportunities are placed at the rarest places around your life and if you tread cautiously, you will achieve what you desire.”

He was giving a sermon on the theme: “Put Off and Put on” during the service on Sunday, where he explained the essence of letting anger go and putting on a new cloth of patience.

Reverend Kwofie said patience was the key to open doors of greatness and elevation while anger had taken over and destroyed the lives and joy of many great men and had ripped of opportunities of a lot of people.

“You may see your testimony very near but may never experience it because of anger or intolerance, and so check your character,” he added.

In the same vein, he admonished leaders to be patient with their followers and show love, kindness and tolerance which would be emulated to build up a church full of good characters.

He explained that firms with strong positive reputations attracted many costumers because they were perceived as providing more valuable products.

“Their customers are more loyal and buy broader ranges of products and services, in the same way, it is necessary for church leaders to be very tolerant in other to understand the individual needs of its members,” he said.

Apart from appearance, he said conduct was the second most important aspect of a person people considered to conclude on his or her behaviour.

“Let your character speak, this way, you double your opportunities, be humble and show respect to everyone, show integrity and your works would repay you at a point of your need” Pastor Kwofie added.