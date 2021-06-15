The Most Reverend Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, the Archbishop of the Internal Province of Ghana, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the Green Ghana Initiative.

The initiative aims at planting five million trees across the country to protect the forest cover and the environment.

The Archbishop, in a statement issued by Venerable Dr George Dawson Ahmoah, the Executive Director of the Internal Province Secretariat, pledged the full support of the Anglican Church to ensure the success of the exercise.

He said it would take concerted efforts by Ghanaians to ensure that the initiative achieved the intended results of preserving the environment and ultimately restoring the ecosystem.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleRyan Zimmerman On The Challenges And Rewards Of Customer-Centric Manufacturing
Next articleMoksilink: Young entrepreneurs raffle a £200,000 property in Accra, Ghana for just £2
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here