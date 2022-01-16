Anglican Bishop advises Ghanaians to pay taxes and rates

The Right Reverend Dr Festus Yeboah-Asuamah, the Anglican Bishop of Sunyani Diocese has advised Ghanaians to pay their taxes and rates to improve government revenue for development.

He said it was a biblical obligation for everybody to pay tax, and advised Christians and members of the Church, in particular, to do so for the nation to generate the required resources needed to push socio-economic development.

Rt. Rev. Yeboah-Asuamah gave the advice when speaking at the opening session of the five-day synod of the Diocese, underway in Sunyani on the theme, “celebrating 25 years as Anglican Diocese of Sunyani and Reposition for Church Growth and Development”.

The Anglican Priest indicated tax and rates remained the major source of government revenue saying it was only when citizens honour their tax obligation that the government would have the resources to improve the nation’s infrastructure development.

Rt. Rev. Yeboah-Asuamah expressed concern about poor sanitation and improper waste management in the country, and advised Ghanaians to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse and littering and keep their surroundings clean as well.

The Anglican Bishop noted the rising youth unemployment situation in the country threatened national security, and called on the government to create more jobs.

“Issues of moral decay, irregular migration, and indiscipline are all repercussions of rising unemployment in the country”, Rt. Rev. Yeboah-Asuamah added.

He said statistics from the Bono Regional Directorate of Health put the region’s COVID-19 case count at 154,000 with 1,332 deaths as of January 10, 2022, and advised everybody to adhere to health safety protocols to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

The Most Rev. Dr Cyril Ben Smith, the Bishop of the Asante Mampong Anglican Diocese, underlined the need for the Anglican Church to improve educational infrastructure in Anglican schools.

He also called on the leadership of the church to prioritize the welfare of members of the church.

In a speech read on her behalf, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister acknowledged the contributions of the religious organizations to national growth and development.

She said the Church had the responsibility to ensure the socio-economic livelihoods of their members were improved.