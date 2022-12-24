Anglican Bishop cautions traders against exploitation during Yuletide

Right Reverend Victor Atta Baffoe, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Cape Coast, has urged traders to desist from exploiting unsuspecting members of the public as the country celebrates the yuletide.

He said excessive profiteering and the sale of stale products to the public for the love of money were ungodly acts which did not reflect the love Jesus Christ showed the world.

“Let us see Christmas as a festival of love. Love the people who come to buy and sell,” he said.

He was delivering the homily at the Osabarimba Carols Service at the Ridge Royal Hotel in Cape Coast, organised by the hotel and the Oguaa Traditional Council in collaboration with the Cape Coast Local Metro Council of Churches.

Members of various orthodox and charismatic churches including Anglican, Methodist, Evangelical International Church, and the Presbyterian Church assembled under one roof in love to sing and dance together.

They were treated to melodious Christmas hymns and carols by the Wesley Cathedral, Homeland City, and SSNIT Choirs and the Cape Vibes brass band crew, which performances were interspersed with some Christmas lessons.

Rt Rev Baffoe also cautioned drivers against disregard for road traffic rules, particularly speeding, urging them not to pursue money at the risk of people’s lives.

He intimated that the celebration of Christmas was a celebration of God’s love, giving, saving and blessings to the world and therefore, encouraged Christians to be transformed by the festival and love, give, save, and bless their neighbours in a similar fashion, saying everybody mattered to God.

“May the celebration of Christmas make you live humbly and love and pursue what is right,” he said.

“We should look beyond a person’s circumstances to love them. Love your siblings from the depth of your heart because it costs God his only son to show us love,” he added.

For his part, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, Oguaamanhen implored citizens to treat one another with respect, as children of God.

He also called on Ghanaians to have a change of attitude towards time and desist from attending work and functions late, stressing that it must be part of their new year resolutions.