Anglican Bishop urges Ghanaians to contribute to eradicating corruption

The Right Reverend Dr Festus Yeboah-Asuamah, the Anglican Bishop of the Sunyani on Monday advised Ghanaians not to allow themselves to be corrupted, and rather contribute to eradication the menace to push national growth and development.

Corruption, he emphasised, remained a canker to the socio-economic development of every nation, and consequently advised people in various forms of leadership to commit themselves to the good of the total population, instead of being egoistic.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the closing session of the fifth synod of the diocese, in Sunyani, Rt Rev Dr Yeboah-Asuamah said families, individuals, and the entire society had a role to play in fighting corruption.

The synod was held on the theme “celebrating 25 years as Anglican Diocese of Sunyani and Reposition for church growth and development.

“We believe payment of tax is biblical and every church should pay taxes for personal and any commercial activities”, Rt Rev Dr Yeboah-Asuamah stated, saying the government and church ought to work together for effective collection of taxes for the development of the nation.

This would help the nation to improve education, health and social services for the good of the people.

Rt Rev Dr Yeboah-Asuamah expressed concern about disturbing increase of drug abuse, armed robbery, and sexual promiscuity, and called on the government to make conscious effort to reduce youth unemployment and youth migration from rural to urban areas and abroad for non-existent greener pastures.

“We support government efforts in sanitizing illegal mining”, the Anglican Bishop stated, and however called on the government to speed up reforms to enable small scale mining to resume in the country.

Rt Rev Dr Yeboah-Asuamah reminded the COVID-19 was still prevalent indicating “the variant Omicron gives us more impetus to observe the health protocols advised as wearing of masks, hand sanitizing, and social distancing and so on”.

He also called on the government to reinforce public campaigns to help prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Rt Rev Dr Yeboah-Asuamah said discussions were progressing for new autonomous Diocese for Nkoranza, to be carved out of the Sunyani Anglican Diocese, adding plans were also far advanced for the Sunyani Diocese to celebrate its 25th milestone in October, this year.