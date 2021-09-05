Anglican Church holds soul-winning meeting

The Christ the King Anglican Church, Sakumono, at the weekend organized a soul-winning meeting to evangelize and preach the Gospel to residents of Sakumono Community in Tema West.

The event, on the theme: “Jesus is the Shepherd for the Sheep -Matthew 6:36”, attracted residents of the community, who were evangelized prior to the meeting.

Mrs Rosemond Evans, an Ordained, in a homily, said: “God does not force man to worship him, but one thing is for sure; we will be judged according to our deeds; and as much as we take care of our bodies, God wants us to take care of our spirit and souls.

“Our thoughts affect the body and we need to feed our bodies and souls because a healthy mind lives in a healthy body”.

She explained that “because our minds are not renewed, even though we live in the house of God, we still live as ordinary men and our relationship with the Lord is questionable”.

According to her, the kind of life led by the spirit was not the same as the flesh and Christians must be aware that anything that happened physically had already occurred spiritually.

Mrs Evans added that the ambition to be independent as Christians, like the lost son, whose physical departure was a display of his willful disobedience to all the goodness his father had offered, could lead to rather painful circumstances.

Therefore, she said “the moment you let Christ come into your life, things will change for you and you’ll have eternal life.”

Even more worrying, she noted, was how some parents gave their children so much freedom and did not make conscious efforts to build them in the Christian faith, emphasizing that it had led to the many deviant behaviours bedeviling society currently.

Therefore, she called on Christians to demonstrate true humility and repentance by restoring and building strong relationships with God.

She added that: “if you cannot win a soul for Christ, win your children for Him; and if you cannot evangelise, lead an exemplary life to make your household desire Christ.”

The Reverend Father Roland Kpoanu, the Parish Priest, flanked by Rev. Father Fred Osei-Tutu, Priest Assisting, said it was time for Christians to get back to the primary call of the Church and institutionalize soul-winning.

The Parish Priest said, the Holy Spirit’s gift, if truly understood and embraced, would allow the Church to be Christ-centered as Christians would maintain unity and oneness of heart and practice pristine love.