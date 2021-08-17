Anglican Church investigates holy kiss video

The Anglican Church, Ghana, says it has begun investigations into a circulating video of a Priest kissing female students at the Saint Monica’s College of Education within the Asante Mampong Diocese.

A statement issued by the Church on Tuesday and made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the Church was saddened by the news.

The statement endorsed by Dr George Dawson-Ahmoah, Executive Director to the Metropolitan Archbishop of Ghana, said the action of the said Priest would be dealt with in accordance with the norms and values of the Anglican Communion where morality is extremely revered in the Church.

The statement said efforts were being made to engage the students concerned through counselling sessions to avert any psychological issues that may arise as a result of the viral video.

It said further clarifications on the matter should be addressed to the undersigned on 0244 351338.