Anglican Church rewards members for dedication

The Parrochial Church Council (PCC) of the Saint Cyprian’s Anglican church in Bolgatanga at the weekend rewarded three key members of the Church for their dedication to service.

Two of the awardees, Mr Francis Amadu and Mr Richard Ayimbire, a retired officer of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) had served the church in various capacities for the past 50 years.

Mrs Rose Anamolga, the third awardee, had served the church as People’s Warden, Women’s leader and represented the church at various fora.

Presenting citations to the awardees, Reverend Father Camillus Baba Ababagre, Parish Priest of the church praised them and said they had served the church with dedication and selflessness and therefore deserved to be appreciated.

He acknowledged their leadership roles in the church and reminded members of the congregation to always avail themselves to church assignments, indicating that service in the church was part of fulfilling God’s directives to get dedicated to his church and work.

Reverend Ababbgre who preached the sermon on the Theme: “Make sure you take the right decisions” said “as Christians we are confronted with a big challenge in making or taking decisions”.

The service marked the memorial celebration and feast day of the Patron Saint of the Parish, St. Cyprian, Bishop of Carthage.

Saint Cyprian was an early Christian theologian and Bishop of Carthage, in North Africa who led the Christians of North Africa during a period of persecution from Rome. Upon his execution he became the first Bishop-martyr of Africa.

Rev Ababagre indicated that Saint Cyprian took hard and right decisions to do God’s will and work and to protect Christians and the Christian faith from persecutors and their persecutions. “He stood for Christ, in the midst of persecution. He opted for Christ and paid dearly for it through death”

He said, “when we take the right decisions, we make the right request and get the right answers as gifts from God.”

The Parish Priest urged members of the congregation to emulate the examples of the three members who received the awards.

He further charged the congregation to endeavour to belong to guilds and other groups in the church to begin points of call to duty and service.