The Anglican Church, Internal Province of Ghana, has begun the construction of an “Anglican house” at Nungua to serve as head office and temporary accommodation for visiting Bishops and Clergy.

The project, designed to accommodate short stays with primarily a common dining area and ensuite bedrooms, would be situated at the newly inaugurated National Secretariat of the Province.

Dr George Dawson-Ahmoah, Executive Director of the National Secretariat, disclosed this at the inauguration of the National Secretariat of the Anglican Church, Internal Province of Ghana.

He said the proposed building, a two-storey structure, would have a total of ten rooms and a common area, including a living area, dining area and a kitchenette.

The Most Reverend Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, the Archbishop of the Internal Province of Ghana, noted that as part of his strategic plan for the province, a mission and evangelism drive would be embarked on to grow the church numerically and spiritually.

“One of my strategies would be a mission to Francophone West Africa where selected clergy would be trained in French to do missionary work in Ivory Coast, Mali, Burkina Faso and other neighbouring countries,” he said and emphasized that it would take a concerted effort with all Diocesan Bishops to make some strides in that regard.