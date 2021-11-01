Anglican Church to enter into business ventures to create employment

The Anglican Internal Province of Ghana has pledged the Church’s commitment to enter into various viable business ventures to create employment for the youth and generate some revenue for the church’s development.

The church envisions to venture into insurance, real estate development, large scale production of drinking water and soft drinks, manufacturing and agricultural activities, among other things.

This came to light when a delegation of bishops and other clergy paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace to update him on the Church’s Strategic Development Plan.

The Most Reverend Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, Anglican Metropolitan Archbishop of Ghana, who led the delegation, expressed appreciation to the Asantehene for his numerous support to the Church.

He particularly recounted the Asantehene’s support during his enthronement and the establishment of the Anglican National Secretariat in Accra.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema, the Venerable Dr George Dawson-Ahmoah, the Executive Director to the Archbishop, took the Asantehene through the Strategic Plan and mentioned Human Resource Development, Evangelism, Education, Health, Chaplaincy and Mission Abroad as some thematic areas the church intended to enhance.

The Asantehene, an avid Anglican, commended the leadership of the church for being proactive to the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He pledged his unwavering support to the vision of the Anglican Internal Province of Ghana and called on the leadership to stay through with its “laudable ideas” for the church’s development in particular and the country in general.

Members of the delegation included the Right Reverend Abraham Ackah, Diocesan Bishop of Wiawso; Rt Rev Dr Festus Yeboah Assuamah, Bishop of Sunyani; Rt Rev Alexander Kobina Asmah, Bishop of Secondi; Rt Rev Dennis Debukari Tong, Bishop of Tamale; and Rt Rev Christian Osar Amoah, Bishop of Kumasi.

The rest were Rt Rev Kwame Ekyem Ampomah, Bishop Coadjutor of Wiawso; and Venerable Dr David Korankye, Acting Principal, St Monica’s College of Education, Asante Mampong.