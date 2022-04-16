Anglican congregation commemorates death of Christ

As part of activities to observe Easter rites, members of the Saint Cyprian’s Anglican church in Bolgatanga shared words from the passion of Christ in memory of the death and resurrection of the “savior of the world”.

The passion narrates the activities that immediately led to the crucifixion of Christ and the significance the events thereon drove the death of Christ for the benefit of human kind.

The passion lessons taken by Mr Eric Adu, the People’s Warden, Mr Gabriel Mohammed Abem, and Ms Felicia Ayimbire, touched on steps, signs and scenes of public judgement and the humiliatory actions from council and elders led by Pantius Pilate that led to the death of Christ.

The ocassuon which was solemn and grieving calmed members of the congregation to point of silence when the Parish Priest, Reverend Fr. Camillus Ababagre preached a brief sermon on the passion rite.

Themed “Death a necessary evil”, Rev Ababagre reminded members of the congregation that Jesus took human nature to prove his worth and to give assurance to mankind that there was hope for humanity

He explained that death by creation is inevitable and said Christ’s death was key to unlock the devastating pain death exerts on humanity and encouraged members of the congregation to have hope and trust that Christ’s death was for positive purpose for mankind.

The tomb, he said “cannot keep man forever. Death is an opening for human kind. Let us pray for the grace of Christ in us”

He called on the congregation to remain resolute and firm as “we await the resurrection of Christ in the coming days”

The Friday activities also known as Good Friday is meant to commemorate the death of Christ.