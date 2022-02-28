Anglican Diocese of Tamale launches silver jubilee

The Anglican Diocese of Tamale has launched its 25th anniversary celebration with a call on members of the congregation to renew their baptismal and ordination vows to God and strengthen their willingness to serve.

The anniversary celebration is themed: “Celebrating 25 Years And Beyond As A Diocese.”

Various activities, including clean up exercises, hospital visitation, blood donation, Bible quizzes and sporting activities, have been lined up as part of the celebration, which would be climaxed in September,

The Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, the Anglican Bishop of Tamale, who preached at the anniversary launch, admonished members of the congregation to present themselves as holy sacrifice to the Lord and endeavour to serve as instructed by the Bible.

Quoting the scriptures in First Samuel chapter 7:4, he urged the congregation to lay off every distraction in their lives and present their hearts solely to the service of God.

He indicated that there was the need for more growth in both spiritual and social aspects of the Diocese and said members should consider the season as an era to do more.

Bishop Rtd Emmanuel Anyindana Arongo, the first Anglican Bishop of Tamale, said the Anglican Diocese of Tamale was declared 25 years ago with the help of the Anglican Communion of America after a separation from the Sunyani Diocese.

He noted that the Tamale Diocese began with five churches, but had grown with many branches within the 25 years of its existence.

Mr Emmanuel Tia Nabila, the Executive Director of the Anglican Diocesan Development and Relief Organisation (ADDRO), said the organisation, which served as the social and development wing of the Tamale Diocese, would intensify its operation in bringing change to the lives of the people, throughout the anniversary celebration.

He said ADDRO had contributed significantly to the reduction of malaria cases in the five regions of the North and was geared towards helping vulnerable people through early childhood development programmes.