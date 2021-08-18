Anglican Priest involved in students-kissing saga suspended

The Reverend Father Balthazar Obeng Larbi, the Chaplain and Lawyer of the St. Monica’s College of Education, Asante Mampong, observed kissing some students at a Church service, has been relieved of his post pending investigations.

Venerable Dr. George Dawson-Ahmoah, the Executive Director to the Metropolitan Archbishop of Ghana, told the Ghana News Agency that it was necessary to relieve the priest of his duties of teaching the gospel pending investigations.

“He has been relieved of his duty …the right administrative action to take,” he stated.

Dr. Ahmoah said the Church would deal with the issue in accordance with the norms and values of the Anglican communion, where morality was extremely revered in the Church.

He said while investigations were ongoing, efforts were also being made to engage the students involved through counselling sessions to avert psychological issues.

The Chaplain was seen in a viral video, fully dressed in his green cassock and kissing three female students on the lips, one after the other, in the presence of a cheering congregation.

The Church has set up a five-member committee to investigate the conduct of Rev Larbi.

Some members of the College community expressed worry about the viral video, which they said portrayed the priest in a negative light.

The incident has since attracted widespread condemnation from some members of the public and civil society groups.

However, some members of Asante Mampong Diocese have said Rev. Larbi was a disciplinarian who did not condone irresponsible behavior.

Earlier in a statement, the Church said it was saddened by the incident and would thus initiate thorough investigations immediately into the action of the priest.

The statement requested that anyone seeking further clarifications on the matter should contact the Executive Director to the Metroploitan Archbishop of Ghana, Venerable Dr George Dawson-Ahmoah on 0244 351338.