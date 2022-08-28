Anglican Servants’ Guild holds national conference

Guild of Servants of the Sanctuary – Internal Province of Ghana (GSS-IpG) of the Anglican Communion has held its 16th Biennial National Delegates conference in Tamale to evaluate and deliberate on issues to move it forward.

The four-day conference, which was hosted by the Anglican Dioceses of Tamale, also marked the climax of the Guild’s 30-year anniversary celebration under the theme: “Accelerating the Growth of the Serving Guild, The Role of the Altar Server to the Church and the Nation.”

It brought together altar servers from the various Anglican dioceses across the country, who participated in diverse activities including Bible studies, prayers, games, presentation of reports from previous conference and the election of the next batch of executives to spearhead the affairs of the guild.

Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale, who addressed the conference as the special guest of honour, urged the servants not to relent in serving the church, as service to the church was service to God and the nation.

He said servants should endeavour to make a sacrifice of their lives to the Guild through commitment and dedication to accelerate its growth.

He appealed to the servants to be committed to their calling to serve as he encouraged them to present their bodies as living sacrifice to God, holy and acceptable, which was a spiritual worship, as stated in the Bible.

Mr Cecil Benoni Nortey-Tettehfio, Director-General of GSS-IpG said notwithstanding the remarkable innovations collectively made by the Guild, Servants must deepen spiritual growth and exhibit self-discipline to affirm the numerous feats the Guild achieved over the years.

He advised the servants against alcohol and drug abuse, and the practices of gay and lesbianism, saying that the Anglican, and the general Christian faith detested such acts.

He said: “The Guild at age 30 and as Servants of the Sanctuary, we need to be very mindful of all forms of social pleasures and the challenges we face as youth and servants in the Lord’s vineyard under the Anglican Commission.”

Reverend Robert Neequaye-Mensah, Pastor of the Emmanuel Methodist Church, Tamale, elaborating on the theme to delegates at the conference, urged them to be proactive and efficient in taking initiatives that would benefit the Guild, the Anglican Church as well as the nation.

He further admonished them to aim at serving the church as visionaries, who are conscious of time and duty.