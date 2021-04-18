The Anglican Communion in the country has been advised to see Easter as a season of sacrifice, expectation, offering, remembrance and awareness and to emulate the selflessness of Christ Jesus on whose memory the season is observed.

Members of the Communion are further enjoined to realize the opportunities that the suffering, death and resurrection of Christ provide to humanity in the belief that good will triumph over evil.

The admonition was contained in the Easter message of the Most Rev. Dr, Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith Archbishop of the Internal Province of the Anglican Church in Ghana and Dean of the church province of West Africa.

Archbishop Ben-Smith, who is also the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Asante-Mampong said the world has since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) been expecting some good news and return to normalcy but the challenges of the plague have persisted but encouraged Christians not to lose hope but remain focused. Since the promises of God are sacred and there is good tidings that the pandemic could definitely be defeated and eradicated.

“Easter marks the divine expectation that the work of Christ which began in Christmas will come to pass, Jesus will pass the test of his humanity and the plans of the devil to thwart the work of Christ will not succeed”.

Most Rev. Ben-Smith asked Christians to always remember the purpose of God and the ultimate sacrifice of Christ and remain faithful in their worship and be of what Paul said about the death and resurrection of Christ and what it meant for Christians.

He extended the goodwill of Christ to all the Christian faithful especially members of the Anglican Communion on behalf of the primate of the church province of West Africa.