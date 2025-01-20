AngloGold Ashanti Confirms Obuasi Mine Clash, Seven Dead in Confrontation with Illegal Miners

AngloGold Ashanti Ghana has confirmed a tragic incident at its Obuasi Mine, where seven lives were lost following a violent confrontation between security forces and illegal miners.

The incident occurred on the evening of January 18 within the fenced operational area of the mine’s northern concession.

According to a statement from the company, a large group of armed illegal miners attempted to forcefully access the mine’s infrastructure, prompting a response from authorities who mobilized to ensure the safety of employees and nearby residents. AngloGold Ashanti has assured the public that the situation is now under control and is cooperating with law enforcement agencies to address the matter.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) also issued a statement, confirming that military personnel acted in self-defense after being fired upon by the miners. Several individuals, including a member of the public security forces, were injured in the clash, in addition to the fatalities.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed concern over the incident and has called for an immediate investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the confrontation. President Mahama directed the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, as well as the Ministry of Interior, to work closely with AngloGold Ashanti and local authorities to produce a comprehensive report.

“The safety and well-being of all citizens must remain our priority. Those responsible for this tragic loss of life will be held accountable,” said President Mahama, urging calm in Obuasi while reaffirming his commitment to justice.

This incident has brought renewed attention to the ongoing issue of illegal mining, known locally as “galamsey,” which continues to present significant security and environmental challenges across Ghana.