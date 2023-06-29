AngloGold Ashanti constructs eco-friendly toilet facility for Anyimadukrom   

Obuasi mines has handed over a 20-seater eco-friendly toilet facility to the people of Anyimadukrom in the Obuasi East District as part of its 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP).

The facility, which was constructed at a cost of GH¢630,000.00, comes with two separate bathrooms.

Mr Edmond Oduro-Adjei, the Stakeholders Engagement Superintendent of AngloGold Ashanti, at a short ceremony to commission the facility, said the provision of social services in communities within the company’s operational areas was a top priority.

He said the company had over the years been focusing on basic infrastructural development in host communities to improve the lives of the people.

He indicated that delivering on its promises to achieve the 10-year socio-economic development plan, would be impossible without investment in various communities.

Mr Oduro-Adjei advised the community to collaborate with the Assembly Members to form a management committee to ensure the proper maintenance of the facility.

Nana Takyi Mensah, the Dikro (Sub-Chief) of Kwabrafoso, expressed gratitude to the management of AngloGold Ashanti, for their continuous support towards the development of Obuasi and its surrounding communities.

He said the company had indeed delivered on its corporate social responsibility by investing in various social amenities across its operational areas and urged them to do more to transform these communities.

Mr Laminu Yakubu, the Assembly Member for the area, assured the company of the proper maintenance of the facility to achieve its intended purpose.