AngloGold Ashanti creating jobs through local contractors in Obuasi

AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine is leveraging Obuasi-based contractors to create employment for the youth of Obuasi and its adjoining districts, Mr. Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager Sustainability AngloGold Ashanti, has announced.

He said the company had put in place measures to build the capacity of local contractors to enable win awards in the company as part of a broader strategy to get more youth employed.

The goal, according to Mr. Baidoo, was to create employment opportunities for the youth outside the company because it could not absorb all the unemployed youth in its operational areas.

He was speaking to the media after touring the sites of ongoing projects being undertaken by AngloGold Ashanti as part of their 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP).

The Senior Manager who was in the company of officials from AngloGold Ashanti, engineers from both Obuasi Municipal and Obuasi East District Assemblies, and community members, inspected a nine-unit classroom block at Sanso, Obuasi Police Headquarters and Obuasi East examination printing centre.

He expressed his excitement over the quality of work done and emphasised that local contractors could also deliver when adequately empowered.

“AngloGold Ashanti is deliberate in our quest to empower local contractors and businesses and the work done by these contractors so far is an indication that given the opportunity the local contractors can deliver on a good commitment,” Mr. Baidoo noted.

He said the implementation of the 10-year SEDP was contributing to diversifying and sustaining the local economy, adding that the company was also taking deliberate steps to train businesses to enable them acquire certification in order to be competitive.

Mr. Baidoo said AngloGold Ashanti always insisted on the engagement of workers from Obuasi whenever it awarded contracts to local contractors.

Mr. Michael Adusei, the Project Manager of Kilon Design and Build Constructions, contractors working on the nine-unit classroom block, said the project was 93 per cent complete and that the only outstanding work was the pavement of the frontage.

The GHC 5 million educational edifice comes with teachers’ office, head teacher’s office, sickbay, kitchen, library, computer lab and a beautiful landscape with a water fountain.

The New District Police Headquarters is almost complete and expected to be handed over in two weeks, according to the Project Manager of Kenzad Construction Limited, Robert Woode.

The new station has the District Commander’s office, charge office, waiting area, four offices, washrooms, kitchenette, conference room, cells (male, female, juvenile), furnishings, and a borehole with overhead tank.

The construction of the examination printing centre is also 21 per cent complete and would be completed within three months.