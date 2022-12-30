AngloGold Ashanti cuts sod to construct police headquarters for Obuasi

AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine (AGA), has cut the sod for the construction of a modern district police headquarters for Obuasi and its surrounding communities in the Ashanti Region.

The project, estimated to cost GHC1,000.000.00, woud comprise the district commander’s office and four additional offices, a charge office, waiting area, washrooms, kitchenette, conference room, male, female, and juvenile cells, and a borehole fitted with poly-tank.

It is expected to be completed in six months to boost the morale of police officers in fighting crime in Obuasi and the Adansi enclave.

Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, the Senior Manager in-charge of Sustainability, AGA, said peace and security were indispensable tools for sustainable development and the Mine was determined to support the local government agencies in the Adansi enclave to improve on those.

That explained why support for security activities featured prominently in the 10-Year Development Plan of the company, which was launched in July 2022, he said.

“AGA has been supportive of the government’s efforts in improving security in Obuasi. We have already presented two pick-up vehicles to both the Divisional and Municipal Police Command,” he said.

“Again, we periodically supply the police with fuel to help in their operations”.

Mr Baidoo said Obuasi, with its increasing population, would need a befitting police headquarters to ensure law and order as well as the protection of lives and property, adding that the AGA was ready to support.

Chief Superintendent Elizabeth Viney, the Obuasi Municipal Police Commander, eulogised AngloGold Ashanti for its contributions towards improving security in the area.

She said the police headquarters would go a long way to improve police accessibility and visibility in Obuasi and its environs.

“Judging from Obuasi’s size and population, it really deserves more police infrastructure to complement existing ones. We can only thank AGA for this massive project.”

Nana Yaafi Ababio, who represented the Abadwamhene of Obuasi, stressed the need for improved security in the municipality

He said the police needed more facilities and equipment to effectively fight crime and commended AngloGold Ashanti for the project.

He pledged the support of the chiefs in the area for the smooth operations of the company.