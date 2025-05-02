AngloGold Ashanti Divests Ivory Coast Projects to Focus on Core Assets

AngloGold Ashanti has finalized the sale of its two gold projects in Côte d’Ivoire to Resolute Mining, an Australian firm with extensive operations in West Africa.

The transaction, set to close on 1 May 2025, underscores AngloGold’s strategy to prioritize its U.S. assets and streamline its portfolio.

The deal transfers ownership of the Doropo and Archean-Birimian Contact (ABC) projects, both acquired through AngloGold’s 2024 purchase of Centamin plc. Doropo, an advanced-stage project in northeastern Côte d’Ivoire, holds 1.9 million ounces of proven reserves and awaits a mining license. The ABC project, an exploratory site in the northwest, contains 1.6 million ounces of inferred resources. AngloGold CEO Alberto Calderon stated the divestment aligns with “disciplined capital allocation,” ensuring the projects are developed by a company with “operational focus and financial capacity.”

Resolute will pay $175 million for Doropo, structured in three installments: $25 million at closing, $50 million after 18 months, and a final $75 million at 30 months. An additional $25 million or the transfer of Guinea’s Mansala Project adjacent to AngloGold’s Siguiri mine is contingent on Guinean regulatory approvals within 18 months. The ABC project includes a $10 million payment upon confirmation of a 1.0 million-ounce reserve and a 2% royalty on future production.

Doropo’s feasibility study forecasts annual output of 167,000 ounces over a decade, pending licensing. Resolute, which operates mines in Mali and Senegal, is positioned to advance the project given its regional expertise. Meanwhile, AngloGold aims to integrate Mansala as a supplemental ore source for Siguiri, though permit renewals remain a hurdle.

The transaction reflects broader industry trends as miners reallocate capital to high-priority regions. For AngloGold, concentrating on Guinea and the U.S. could enhance operational efficiency, while Resolute’s expansion in Côte d’Ivoire aligns with its West African growth strategy. Regulatory timelines in Guinea, however, will be critical to finalizing the Mansala component of the deal.