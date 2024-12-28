AngloGold Ashanti Empowers Youth in Obuasi with Apprenticeship and Entrepreneurship Program

In a significant move to address youth unemployment, AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) Obuasi Mine has donated essential tools and equipment to 10 Mastercraft persons—including beauticians and hairdressers—who will train 19 youth apprentices from the Sanso community in the Obuasi Municipality.

This initiative is part of the company’s broader commitment to youth empowerment, aligned with its 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP).

The project, dubbed the Sanso Apprenticeship to Entrepreneurship (A2E) Project, aims to equip the unemployed youth of Sanso with both the practical skills and the entrepreneurial knowledge needed to secure sustainable livelihoods. Over a period of 8 to 12 months, apprentices will receive hands-on training from Mastercraft persons, who themselves will undergo technical and entrepreneurship training to further enhance their teaching capabilities.

The beneficiaries of the project will not only acquire vocational skills but also gain valuable entrepreneurship training, ultimately preparing them for the NVTI certification exam. This dual approach is designed to give the youth both the technical expertise and business acumen to thrive in their chosen trades.

Daniel Arthur-Bentum, the Economic Development Superintendent of AngloGold Ashanti’s Obuasi Mine, explained that the project was born out of a series of consultations with the people of Sanso. AGA’s engagement revealed a strong desire among the youth to pursue vocational training, but many lacked the financial means to enroll in such programs. Through the A2E initiative, the company seeks to bridge that gap and ensure that young people in the community have the tools, knowledge, and resources to build successful careers.

Arthur-Bentum further emphasized that the project is designed with a well-thought-out exit strategy, ensuring that once the apprentices complete their training, AGA will provide them with startup kits to help them launch their businesses. This commitment aims to ensure that the initiative leaves a lasting impact on the community by fostering long-term economic self-sufficiency.

Justice Ofori Amanfo, the Assembly Member for the Sanso electoral area, commended AGA for its proactive efforts in tackling youth unemployment in the area. He noted that by providing the youth with valuable employable skills, the company is playing a crucial role in uplifting the community and promoting economic development.

For Alice Twumasi, a local hairdresser, the A2E project represents a step in the right direction for tackling youth unemployment in the region. She urged the beneficiaries to fully capitalize on the opportunity, emphasizing that the project is a pathway to economic independence and long-term success.

The Sanso Apprenticeship to Entrepreneurship (A2E) Project is one of several youth-focused initiatives under AGA’s 10-year Social and Economic Development Plan, which aims to build resilient and self-sustaining communities in Obuasi. By focusing on skills development and entrepreneurship, the program is poised to significantly improve the livelihoods of youth in Sanso, creating not only jobs but also opportunities for lasting economic growth in the region.