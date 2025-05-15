AngloGold Ashanti Executives Complete Share Transactions Ahead of Retirement

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) has disclosed securities dealings by two senior executives, including outgoing Chief Operating Officer Richard Jordinson, who will retire on 1 June after 13 years with the company.

The transactions, executed on 13 May 2025, involved shares awarded under the 2023 Deferred Share Plans (DSP).

Executive Director Alberto Calderon received 80,296 ordinary shares (valued at nil cost) and sold half (40,148 shares) at a weighted average price of US$40.8845 to cover tax obligations, totaling US$1.64 million. Jordinson, meanwhile, fully divested his 38,346 vested DSP shares at US$40.8955 per share, netting US$1.57 million. Both sales occurred through on-market transactions within narrow price bands.

The filings confirm Jordinson’s departure from the Executive Committee, marking the end of his tenure during a period of operational restructuring for the gold miner. Calderon retains 40,148 shares, maintaining a direct beneficial interest.

AngloGold Ashanti, dual-listed in New York and Johannesburg, emphasized compliance with disclosure requirements. The transactions coincide with the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline leadership as it navigates volatile gold markets.