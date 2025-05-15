AngloGold Ashanti Expands Share Capital with New Listing on Ghana Stock Exchange

AngloGold Ashanti plc (AGA) has increased its issued share capital from 504,087,287 to 504,097,915 ordinary shares, as disclosed in a 14 May 2025 press release.

The 10,628 newly issued shares, valued at $1 each, were allocated under the company’s Share Incentive Scheme in April 2025 and will now be listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE).

The marginal expansion reflects AGA’s ongoing employee incentive programs, with the total nominal share capital now standing at $504,097,915. This follows the company’s recent executive share dealings announcement involving outgoing COO Richard Jordinson and Director Alberto Calderon.

As a dual-listed entity on the NYSE (AU) and JSE (ANG), AGA’s latest capital adjustment underscores its commitment to aligning employee rewards with shareholder value. The GSE listing ensures compliance with Ghanaian regulatory requirements and enhances liquidity for local investors.