AngloGold Ashanti fixes deplorable portion of Obuasi-Dunkwa road

AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, has rehabilitated a section of the Obuasi-Dunkwa stretch which had been in a deplorable state for some time.

The construction of the 1.4-kilometer project which formed part of the company’s 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP) aimed at improving critical infrastructure cost the mining firm GHC990,000.00.

For several months, the newly constructed portion of the road had been in a bad state, posing safety risk to motorists, pedestrians, and nearby communities.

It is for this reason that the company, in consultation with the Department of Urban Roads, decided to fix the problem in line with its commitment to positively impact its host communities.

To ensure longevity, safer and efficient transportation business, concrete pavement blocks were used for the project.

Mr. Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager-Sustainability of AngloGold Ashanti Ghana, at a brief ceremony to commission the project, said improving community infrastructure was a key pillar in the Mine’s 10-year development plan.

“We are delighted with the successful completion of the re-constructed road. This milestone underscores AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine’s commitment to its 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan which prioritises improving community infrastructure to bridge gaps, address critical needs and drive positive change for the communities in which it operates,” he stated.

He said apart from the inconvenience and safety concerns that the poor state of the road posed to users, it also compromised their security because driers were compelled to slow down whenever they reached that section of the highway.

“From a shared valued point of view and our commitment to support the development process of Obuasi, we thought this was a very laudable initiative to embark on. So collaboratively with the assembly, we have invested over GHS 990,000.00 into paving this road,” he noted.

Mr. Elijah Adansi Bonnah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), commended AngloGold Ashanti for fixing that part of the road which was disrupting free flow of traffic thereby negatively impacting transportation of goods and services.

He said the municipality continued to benefit from the corporate social responsibility of AngloGold Ashanti and urged the people to rally behind the company to invest more in the local economy.