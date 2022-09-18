AngloGold Ashanti Health Foundation screens citizenry for various diseases

The AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) Health Foundation has advised the citizenry to avail themselves of regular health screening exercises.

This is a priority to be abreast with the state of one’s medical condition and wellbeing, which is a prerequisite for a healthy living, says Dr Justin Dakorah, a Principal Medical Officer of the Foundation.

According to him, the majority of diseases, if diagnosed early, could be treated effectively at less cost, saying the citizenry, therefore, had the responsibility to go for regular medical check-ups.

Dr Dakorah was addressing the chiefs and people of Nhyiaeso, near Obuasi, a mining community in the Ashanti Region, at a mini-clinic held under the auspices of the AGA Obuasi Mine and its partners, including the Health Foundation, Obuasi Municipal and Obuasi-East Health Directorates.

More than one thousand residents drawn from Nhyiaeso and its environs benefitted from the exercise.

Dr Dakorah said the beneficiaries were screened for malaria, hepatitis ‘B’, toothache and oral health, hypertension, diabetes, HIV/AIDS, eye diseases, and other ailments.

They were also given free medical consultancy and medication based on one’s health condition, he noted.

Mr George Owusu Ansah, Senior Manager in-charge of Environment, AGA Obuasi Mine, said last year the Mine, through the AGA Obuasi Community Trust Fund, handed over a fully furnished 16-bed capacity Maternity Block to the Obuasi Government Hospital.

The aim is to contribute significantly to improving maternal and child health within the mining communities.

Mr Owusu Ansah said available statistics had revealed that over 70 per cent of the Out-Patient-Department (OPD) attendances at the AGA Health Foundation were from the host communities.

Consequently, the mining firm would commit resources to promoting the health and wellbeing of the people in line with its outreach programmes and corporate social responsibilities.

Mr Edmund Oduro Agyei, Stakeholder Engagement Superintendent, AGA Obuasi Mine, advised the beneficiaries of the mini clinic to take the expert advice given them by the team of health professionals seriously.

Madam Margaret Yaa Manu, the Obuasi Municipal Health Director, lauded the mining firm for providing many innovative interventions to enhance the physical wellbeing of the people.

Nana Amoanimaa Dede II, Adansihemaa, cautioned the youth to avoid promiscuous lifestyles to prevent them from contracting sexually-transmitted diseases.