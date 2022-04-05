Anglogold Ashanti Holds 19th Annual Non-denominational Thanksgiving Service

Anglogold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine, has held its 19th annual non-denominational thanksgiving service to thank God for his protection and the preservation of the Mine.

With songs of praise and dance, employees of the Mine and their families, host communities, and government officials expressed their gratitude to the Almighty God for the successes achieved by the company.

This year’s thanksgiving service was on the theme: “Celebrating the goodness of the Lord” Psalm 107:8”.

The Managing Director of Anglogold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine, Mr Samuel Boakye Pobee, in his address said, for the past two years things have been difficult across several industries, especially in the mining sector with most companies experiencing production challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That notwithstanding, the Almighty God has remained faithful to us, allowing the Mine to continue operating in a safe and responsible manner throughout the period. The Lord has indeed been good to us” he said.

Mr Pobee used the opportunity to thank the government, traditional authorities, host communities, Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Contractors and Employees for their unwavering support and cooperation, which continued to propel the Iduapriem Mine to shine and excel in all aspects.

He stated that although 2021 was a challenging year for the Mine, they were able to secure funding, land and permits for the construction of a new tailings storage facility to guarantee 10 years of their mining operations.

He said that it was a significant milestone in the life of the Mine to unlock the orebody potential further, adding “We count on your usual support and cooperation to see this project to its successful completion”

“We also want to thank the Lord for His abundance of grace which made it possible to sign a new five-year mining contract that gave birth to a joint venture (AMAX) between AMS and Maxmass (local contractor).

“This is a step in the right direction to ensure significant local participation in the Mine’s key value chain” Mr Pobee continued.

Bishop Joseph Anyane Asare, Provincial Bishop, Victory Bible Church International, advised individuals and firms to learn to appreciate God in all situations else they would lose what he has given them.

“Expressing gratitude to God offers him authority to preserve what you have, and he would increase your blessing. Iduapriem Mine would continue to prosper because they always appreciate God for what they have”.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Prestea Huni-Valley, Dr Isaac Dasmani, on behalf of the Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, commended Iduapriem Mine for its continuous support to improve upon their host communities.

He also applauded the Mine for constructing the Nsuta-Tamso road with pavement blocks at the cost of GH¢1.5 million to ease the congestion on that stretch of road.