The Anglogold Ashanti Iduapriem Tennis Club officially inaugurated on Saturday at the Anglogold Ashanti Iduapriem Tennis Court, Mile One, Akyempim – Tarkwa.

Speaking at the event General Director of Anglogold Ashanti Iduapriem limited Jean Marais said, “I want to thank my management for putting up such a facility; I am really impressed and wish all the clubs here the best of luck”.

Western Regional Tennis Association President, Ronald Quainoo advised the club to take good care of the facility by doing regular maintenance.

After the inauguration ceremony, Anglogold Ashanti Iduapriem hosted Mobic Tennis Club and GMC Tennis Club House in a triangular tennis friendly tourney.

The host picked four trophies: winner in the men’s doubles and veteran category while runners up in the men’s singles and mixed doubles. GMC Tennis Club also picked two trophies: Winner in the men’s singles and runners up in the men’s doubles event. Mobic Tennis Club won the mixed doubles events.

Speaking to ghanatennis.org, captain of the club, Engineer Karim Osman said, “Our target as a club is to be the topmost Western Regional tennis club and also to be regarded as one of Ghana’s tennis power houses ‘’.

“The club will direct its energies towards building strong youth teams at the Under- 12, Under-14 and Under-16 levels and Anglogold Ashanti Iduapriem is open for the community,” Engineer Karim Osman Added.

According to Senior Manager, Engineer Isaac Boakye Aduenin ” Anglogold Ashanti Iduapriem Tennis Club is a club that’s embedded in the company. The company has the well-being of the workers at heart”.

Story: Gabriel Amoakoh