AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine, GIZ lauded for promoting quality healthcare

Madam Caroline Effah Otoo, the Municipal Director of Health for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, has commended AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) for promoting quality healthcare in the Municipality.

She said this when the two companies donated some medical equipment and consumables, worth more than GHS 125,000.00 to augment healthcare delivery in the municipality, especially the Mine’s host communities.

A statement issued by AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the items included patient resuscitation machines, nebulizers, hospital beds, autoclaves, thermometers, and bedside screens.

The others are examination couches, dressing and suturing instruments, pulse oximeter, glucometers, pharmacy fridges, ultrasound scan machines, disposable hand gloves and aprons, and detergents.

Mr Samuel Koffie, the Senior Manager – Health, Safety and Environment, Iduapriem Mine, reiterated the Mine’s commitment to working collaboratively with its partners to promote healthy lives and well-being for all ages, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG-3).

Madam Mary Bonsu, Technical Advisor for GIZ, said the gesture was to strengthen the health system of mining host communities through investment in health infrastructure and training programmes.

“Prior to this donation, Iduapriem and GIZ had organised free health screening and NHIS registration for more than 10,000 community residents,” she said.

“Additionally, last year, the partnership commenced a yearlong distribution of about 19,000 sanitary pads to adolescent girls in the Mine’s host communities and conducted several training programmes for health workers within the municipality.”