AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mines projects to leave communities better off

AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mines has implemented several programmes and projects aimed at leaving their host communities better off than they met it.

On education, the Managing Director, Mr Samuel Boakye Pobee, explained that the Mine had demonstrated continuous commitment to ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promotion of lifelong learning opportunities for all in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 4).

He said through their Basic Education Improvement Programme, they have provided teaching and learning materials across its host community basic schools, commissioned two modern six-unit classroom blocks for New Tokunaso and Awodua Methodist Basic schools, as well as an eight-bedroom semi-detached ultra-modern apartment for teachers in Abompuniso Basic School.

“As part of efforts to provide a sustainable future for the youth in our host communities through education, we instituted the Iduapriem Community Scholarship Scheme in 2011 to assist deserving students from our host communities to further their education at the tertiary level every year”.

He said this year fifty scholarship beneficiaries from its host communities have received their award letters and would have their school and accommodation fees paid fully by the Mine until they complete their studies.

Management of Iduapriem Mine, this year, reserved 50% of its scholarship award for females pursuing STEM related programmes at the tertiary level to help bridge the gap between males and females in the mining industry.

In addition, he said, “we have implemented several innovative interventions aimed at economically empowering residents in our host communities and boosting their capacity to participate in the Mine’s value chain”.

He pointed out that “recently we trained 29 youth in heavy-duty machine operation and 10 of them have gained employment with some of our major contractors. We are working with our contractors to secure placements for the others”

Again, “as part of addressing the unemployment situation in our host communities, improving and sustaining the incomes of beneficiary households, we are currently running a four-year Girls Apprenticeship Programme in dressmaking for 20 females selected across our host communities in Teberebie”.

He further noted that the Mine was Constructing a vocational centre with a business unit fully furnished and stocked with industrial equipment for commercial garment production in Teberebie, which would be commissioned soon as part of this initiative.

Also, the Managing Director said, the Mine would commission a fully equipped soap and detergent production factory in New Tokunaso and stressed that, the beneficiaries have been trained by the Mine and assisted to obtain the required certification and approvals from the Food and Drugs Authority to produce in commercial quantities.

“In collaboration with the Department of Agriculture of the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly, we have expanded our vegetable cooperative and aquaculture in Teberebie, as well as piggery project in New Mankessim to boost the local economy and support government’s Planting for Food and Jobs Programme”.

“In recognition of our operational and sustainability performance, over the past two years, we have received several awards, including the coveted Mining Company of the Year Award at the sixth edition of the Ghana Mining Industry Awards under the auspices of the Ghana Chamber of Mines” he announced.

Mr Pobee continued “We owe these successes to you for the unflinching support, goodwill, and invaluable contributions, all of which have had a beneficial impact on our business and spurred us towards the path of growth and excellence.”

“We will continue to count on your support, and we are convinced beyond every reasonable doubt that we can chalk a lot more successes together.”