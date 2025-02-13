AngloGold Ashanti Increases Share Capital with New Issue of Shares

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AGA) has announced an increase in its issued share capital, which rose from 503,527,052 shares as of December 31, 2024, to 503,538,892 shares as of January 31, 2025.

This increase was due to the issue and listing of additional ordinary shares during the period.

The additional shares, totaling 11,840, were issued as part of the company’s Share Incentive Scheme in January 2025. With this move, the total issued share capital of AngloGold Ashanti stands at $503,538,892, with a nominal value of $1 per share.

These new shares will be listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange, further expanding the company’s presence and offering for investors. This announcement reinforces AngloGold Ashanti’s commitment to improving shareholder value and enhancing its position in the market.