AngloGold Ashanti Limited to undertake corporate reorganisation

AngloGold Ashanti Limited intends to undertake a corporate reorganisation

transaction (the “Reorganisation”) under which (among others) AngloGold Ashanti plc(which is incorporated under the laws of England and Wales and is currently a wholly owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti Limited) will become the holding company of AngloGold Ashanti Limited and its entire group.

Following the implementation of the Reorganisation, AngloGoldAshanti plc will issue new

ordinary shares to the holders of the AngloGold Ashanti Limited ordinary shares on a 1-

to-1 basis, the shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited will be delisted from all the exchanges

on which they are currently listed (including the Ghana Stock Exchange (the “GSE”)) and

AngloGold Ashanti plc will seek a primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange, with

secondary listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the GSE.

Further, depositary receipts issued in Ghana on the back of the shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited(GSE:AADS) and which are currently listed on the GSE will be delisted from the GSE and new depositary receipts to be issued on the back of the shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc will be listed on the GSE.

It is expected that the Reorganisation will be approved by the AngloGold Ashanti Limited

shareholders at a shareholders’ meeting on Friday, 18 August 2023.