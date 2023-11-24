AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, grabs 7 awards at 2023 Sustainability Awards 

AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, has been honoured with seven remarkable awards at this year’s Sustainability and Social Investment (SSI) Awards.

Held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, the awards, which was the 7th in the series of SSI, showcased AngloGold Ashanti’s commitment to innovation, health initiatives, social investment, sustainability, and community development.

The awards received included Company/Foundation of the Year 2023; Innovative Project of the Year 2023; Best Company in supporting Health Institutions 2023; SSI Team of the Year 2023; and SSI Project of the Year (Health) 2023.

Additionally, two distinguished personality awards were presented to individuals of the company who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and dedication in their respective roles.

They were Ms Mavis Nana Yaa Kyei, the Social Development and Gender Superintendent of the Obuasi Mine, who was honoured with the 2023 Sustainability Rising Star of the Year award, as an emerging leader in the Sustainability space in Ghana, showcasing ongoing and exceptional growth and contribution to the Sustainability profession and increased levels of leadership, responsibility, and sphere of impact.

Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, the Senior Manager, Community Relations – Africa, was also recognized as the Community Development Leader of the Year for his outstanding contributions to social investments in the community and sustainable development.

A statement issued by the company and made available to the Ghana News Agency expressed the company’s joy over the awards.

“We are immensely proud of the recognition received at the Sustainability and Social Investment Awards event,” said Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager, Community Relations – Africa and one of the SSI award winners in the statement .

“These awards demonstrates the AngloGold Ashanti team’s dedication to promote sustainable practices and our unwavering commitment to excellence, while making a positive difference in the communities we operate in.

“We dedicate these awards to the entire AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine family and express our deepest gratitude and appreciation for their dedication and hard work, which contributed to our winning the awards,” he added.

The Sustainability & Social Investment Awards, which is organized by Ianmatsun Global Services Ltd, recognizes the most outstanding sustainability, CSR and ESG initiatives in the country and beyond as well as the best teams and individuals who brought them to life.