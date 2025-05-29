AngloGold Ashanti Opens Women-Led Soap Factory in Obuasi Community

AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine has commissioned a GH₵1.8 million soap manufacturing facility for Dokyiwa community in Ghana’s Obuasi Municipality, advancing its 10-Year Socioeconomic Development Plan.

The factory was formally handed to the Dokyiwa Peace Women’s Cooperative Group during a ceremony attended by community leaders and municipal officials.

Constructed through local contractors Xmell Company Limited and MC Hammer Company Ltd., the facility includes six months of raw materials to support immediate production. Cooperative members received comprehensive training in soap manufacturing, product packaging, branding, and marketing since the group’s formation in 2023 through mine-facilitated programs.

Edmund Oduro Agyei, AngloGold Ashanti’s Community Relations Manager, emphasized the strategic focus during the handover: “This goes beyond soap production. We’re investing in sustainable income, job creation, and economic independence for women to build self-reliant community enterprises.” The initiative targets women entrepreneurs as catalysts for regional prosperity under the mine’s Enterprise Development Programme.

Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive Faustilove Appiah-Kanin acknowledged the mine’s ongoing community investments while urging expanded local hiring and hinterland development. The factory represents AngloGold Ashanti’s continued economic diversification efforts in its host communities, aligning with broader goals to transition Obuasi beyond mining-dependent livelihoods.