AngloGold Ashanti Ramps Up Share Capital Ahead of Ghana Listing

AngloGold Ashanti PLC increased its issued share capital by 170,351 ordinary shares in February 2025, lifting its total to 503.7 million shares, as part of a broader employee incentive strategy tied to its Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) listing.

The move, disclosed in a March 14 filing, nudges the gold miner’s nominal share value to $503.7 million, with the newly minted shares set to bolster liquidity on the Accra-based exchange.

The incremental issuance, executed under the company’s Share Incentive Scheme, reflects AngloGold’s push to align stakeholder interests amid volatile gold prices and shifting investor appetites in West Africa’s mining sector. While the adjustment represents a modest 0.03% dilution, it signals confidence in local capital markets as the firm deepens its roots in Ghana—a key hub for its Obuasi and Iduapriem operations. Analysts note the timing aligns with broader industry trends, where miners leverage equity incentives to retain talent while navigating inflationary pressures and regulatory headwinds.

Ghana’s stock exchange, which has struggled with low trading volumes in recent years, stands to gain from the listing of additional shares from one of its flagship multinationals. AngloGold, which relisted on the GSE in 2023 after a five-year hiatus, now accounts for nearly 12% of the bourse’s market capitalization. The latest capital hike underscores its dual focus on rewarding long-term employees and reinforcing its foothold in a region rich with untapped mineral reserves.