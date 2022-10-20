AngloGold Ashanti refutes reports of trapped illegal miners

AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) Ghana has described as false reports that some illegal miners were trapped underground at its Obuasi Mine, in the Ashanti Region.

“Authorities and Mine security personnel have conducted a patrol of underground workings in the northern area of the Mine and are not aware of anyone remaining underground,” the international mining company affirmed.

A statement issued by AGA Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Accra, however, confirmed the arrest of 11 illegal miners by the authorities on Tuesday, October 18, after exiting underground workings at the Obuasi Mine.

“Any unauthorised persons who may still be underground are encouraged to leave the Mine at any time by the exit points where public security personnel are stationed,” the statement noted.

It said intrusion of illegal miners into the company’s underground workings remained a significantly dangerous activity and “AngloGold Ashanti Ghana will work alongside authorities to ensure that only authorised mine personnel and contractors can access underground work areas”.

The company indicated that the safety of staff, security and community members remained a priority.