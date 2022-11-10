AngloGold Ashanti rewards 33 organisations and individuals

AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine has honoured 33 organisations and individuals for their immense contributions to the Obuasi Trade Show, an annual event organised by the mining firm to promote local businesses.

Local institutions such as Ghana Commercial Bank, Agricultural Development Bank, Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Obuasi East District Assembly, Ghana Enterprises Agency, and SMS Media, were rewarded at an awards night held in Obuasi.

The occasion was also used to launch a Consortium to steer the affairs of the Trade Show to sustain the gains made so far.

The members of the Consortium included representatives of Media houses in Obuasi, Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Obuasi East District Assembly, Financial Institutions in Obuasi, AngloGold Ashanti and some creative arts personalities.

The Obuasi Trade Show was launched in 2019 as part of measures by AngloGold Ashanti to promote businesses in Obuasi with the aim of diversifying the economy of Obuasi.

So far, more than 500 businesses in and around Obuasi have taken part in the programme with most businesses leveraging on the platform provided by the Trade Show to expand.

Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, the Senior Manager Sustainability of AngloGold Ashanti, lauded the awardees for their contributions in making the trade show a success.

Mr Baidoo said the show had made huge impact on local businesses since its introduction, adding that, sustaining the programme would inure to local economy.

“The programme represents the dream, thought and imaginations of the leaders and people of Obuasi with AngloGold Ashanti only serving as facilitators,” he noted.

He was particularly happy about the involvement of players in the creative arts industry who took advantage of the platform to showcase their talents, especially musicians, fashion designers, models and Disk Jockeys.