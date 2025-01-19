AngloGold Ashanti Schools in Obuasi Closed Temporarily After Deadly Clash Between Military and Miners

AngloGold Ashanti Schools in Obuasi have temporarily shut their doors following a violent confrontation between the military and small-scale miners in the area.

The closure, which will last from January 20 to January 21, 2025, was announced in a letter from the school’s management. Authorities hope that order will be restored by January 23, allowing the school to reopen as planned.

The deadly clash, which unfolded when small-scale miners reportedly entered one of the shafts at AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi, has already claimed over ten lives. The situation escalated quickly, with reports indicating that several vehicles were burned beyond recognition during the violence. Tragically, some of the miners who sustained gunshot wounds were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Local authorities are working to restore calm to the region, but the situation remains tense, with the community still reeling from the scale of the violence. The school’s closure is seen as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff amid ongoing security concerns.