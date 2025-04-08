AngloGold Ashanti Sets Date for 2025 Annual General Meeting with Virtual Participation Option

AngloGold Ashanti plc will hold its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, May 27, at its corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, the company announced this week.

Shareholders worldwide can participate virtually via a live video feed, with the meeting scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time (4:00 p.m. British Summer Time, 5:00 p.m. South African Standard Time).

Eligibility to vote at the AGM is limited to shareholders on record as of Friday, April 4, 2025. The notice detailing agenda items and procedural guidelines is accessible on AngloGold Ashanti’s investor relations website, alongside the 2024 UK Annual Report published March 26. Physical copies will be mailed to shareholders who opted for paper communications.

Virtual attendees may submit questions in real time through written or audio channels and cast votes on resolutions during the session. Key topics typically addressed at AGMs include executive remuneration, dividend policies, and strategic priorities, though the company has not yet disclosed specific agenda items.

The hybrid format reflects a broader corporate trend toward inclusive shareholder engagement, accelerated by pandemic-era adaptations. AngloGold Ashanti, one of the world’s largest gold producers, operates across 10 countries and is listed on the NYSE, JSE, and other exchanges. Its AGM serves as a critical forum for investors to assess governance and performance amid fluctuating gold prices and operational challenges in the mining sector.