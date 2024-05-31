AngloGold Ashanti Submits Specialized Disclosure Report on Conflict Minerals

AngloGold Ashanti plc (“the Company”, “AGA” or “AngloGold Ashanti”) has filed a Specialized Disclosure Report on Form SD with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), demonstrating compliance with the Conflict Minerals Rules.

This filing highlights the company’s commitment to ethical sourcing practices.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Conflict-Free Sourcing: AngloGold Ashanti completed a comprehensive country-of-origin determination and confirmed that no gold or gold-bearing materials used in its manufacturing processes at the Queiroz plant in Brazil were sourced from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) or adjoining countries during 2023. This conclusion is in line with the Conflict Minerals Rules aimed at preventing the financing of armed groups in conflict regions.

Adherence to Standards: The report underscores AngloGold Ashanti's compliance with the World Gold Council's Conflict-Free Gold Standard for the year ending December 31, 2023. This adherence ensures that the gold produced and sold by the company does not contribute to conflict or human rights abuses.

Transparency and Accessibility: The full Form SD is accessible to shareholders and interested parties on both the SEC's website and AngloGold Ashanti's official website. This level of transparency is part of the company's broader commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices.

This filing reaffirms AngloGold Ashanti’s dedication to maintaining ethical sourcing standards and complying with international regulations, ensuring that its gold production processes do not support conflict zones.