AngloGold Ashanti supports Obuasi campus of KNUST

AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, on Wednesday, presented a cheque for an amount of GHc 1,000,000.00 to the Obuasi campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The money is to support the infrastructural development and expansion of facilities to meet the increasing enrolment of students on the campus.

Mr Eric Asubonteng, Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, who presented the cheque, said the gesture was part of the company’s 10-year-development plan, which sought to seek partnerships to promote the speedy development of communities in its operational areas.

He said the support would help contribute to infrastructural development of the campus and enhance teaching and learning.

Mr Asubonteng said AngloGold Ashanti was committed to the infrastructure expansion of the Obuasi campus of KNUST to help maintain higher academic standards as the student population continued to increase.

He said the company had played a key role in the establishment and development of the campus and would continue to do that to ensure that the students learnt in a conducive environment.

Professor Mrs Rita Akosua Dickson, Vice Chancellor of KNUST, who received the cheque, thanked AngloGold Ashanti for the continued support of the development of the Obuasi campus.

She said the Obuasi campus was the “baby” of the company and thanked the management and staff for their assistance.

Prof. Mrs Dickson said the increasing enrolment would require substantial investments in infrastructure, hence the need for all stakeholders to support and equip the university to provide quality tertiary education to the youth.