AngloGold Ashanti to sponsor Ashanti Regional Best Woman Farmer

AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, in line with its commitment to support women in agriculture, is set to sponsor the Ashanti Regional Best Woman Farmer.

The mining giant in a bid to get more women involved in agriculture is also sponsoring eight Best District Women Farmers.

As an annual ritual, AngloGold Ashanti is also supporting eight districts in organising the 2022 District Best Farmer Awards ceremony with various items as prizes.

The items include 40-inch LED televisions, machetes, GTP wax prints, Weedicides, Knapsack sprayers, motorized tricycles, wellington boots, brush cutters, bar soaps and portable seed planters.

The beneficiary districts are Obuasi East, Adansi North, Amansie Central, Adansi South, Akrofuom, Adansi Asokwa, Bekwai, and Obuasi municipal.

Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, Sustainability Manager of the company, at a short ceremony to hand over the items to the districts, said the gesture was to boost women interest in agriculture and contribute to local economic development.

He said the gesture was aimed at rewarding deserving farmers for their contributions towards the socio-economic development of their local economies and to motivate them to take up farming.

The support which amounted to GH 375,694.40, he said, formed part of agricultural development programme under the 10- year socio-economic development plan of AngloGold Ashanti, which was launched in July 2022.

Mr Yeboah Asuamah, Amansie Central District Director of the Department of Agriculture, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, lauded AngloGold for consistently supporting agriculture in the region.

He said the donations would go a long way to cushion the beneficiary districts during the farmers’ day celebration.

The 38th National Farmers’ Day will be celebrated on December 2 this year, across the country on the theme: “Accelerating agricultural development through value addition.”